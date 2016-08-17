Aug 17 JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd

* Q2 total shipments were 1,380.8 MW versus 790.8 MW in Q2 2015

* JA Solar announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue RMB 4.1 billion

* Qtrly earnings per diluted ADS were RMB 2.87 (US$0.43)

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ADS were RMB 2.04(US$0.31)

* Qtrly shipments of modules and module tolling were 1,134.2 MW, an increase of 58.1%

* Says for Q3 of 2016, company expects total cell and module shipments to be in range of 1,200 to 1,300 MW

* For full year, company reiterates its prior shipment guidance of 5.2 to 5.5 GW

* Sees FY total cell and module shipments to be in range of 1,200 to 1,300 MW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: