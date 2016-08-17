Aug 17 China New Borun Corp :

* China New Borun announces second quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 26.4 percent to RMB 530.4 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue down about 9.3 percent to down about 16.8 percent

* Qtrly total revenue decreased 26.4% to $80.0 million;qtrly basic and diluted earnings per ADS were $0.09

* Sees revenue for Q3 of 2016 will be in range of RMB550 million ($82.9 million) to RMB600 million ($90.5 million)