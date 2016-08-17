GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks tough on currencies
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Aug 17 CME Group :
* CME lowers COMEX 100 Gold Futures (GC) maintenance margins for speculators by 10 percent to $5,400 per contract from $6,000 for Aug. and Sept. 2016
* CME lowers Wheat (W) maintenance margins for speculators by 14.3 percent to $1,200 per contract from $1,400 for Aug. and Sept. 2016
* CME says the rates will be effective after the close of business on Aug. 18 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
* Olympia Financial Group Inc. announces 5-year lease extension of Olympia's Calgary office
BOGOTA, Jan 31 Avianca Holdings SA, one of Latin America's biggest airlines, said late on Tuesday it is seeking a commercial alliance with United Continental Holdings Inc, under terms still to be negotiated.