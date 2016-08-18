BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding: Swiss Takeover Board says delisting of EDRs not subject to Swiss takeover law
* Swiss takeover board rules that voluntary delisting of Egyptian Depositary Receipts (EDRs) not subject to Swiss takeover law
Aug 18Siegfried Holding AG :
* Sales for the first half year 2016 of 353.6 million Swiss francs ($368.10 million), representing a growth of 76.2 pct
* Net profit for the first six months of 14.0 million Swiss francs (16.7 million Swiss francs before special effects; 2015: 16.0 million Swiss francs)
* Expects sales for the entire financial year in a positive market to reach more than 700 million Swiss francs
* Expects to report EBITDA of 100 million Swiss francs before integration costs for the full 2016 financial year, particularly as the acquired BASF business in the past years reported an earnings surplus in the second half of the year
* FY 2016 gross sales of slightly over 950 million Swiss francs ($952.38 million)(2015: 928 million Swiss francs)
* Conclusion of a contract with a company controlled by Ivo Bezloja - Fibers Investment a.s.