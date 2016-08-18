BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding: Swiss Takeover Board says delisting of EDRs not subject to Swiss takeover law
* Swiss takeover board rules that voluntary delisting of Egyptian Depositary Receipts (EDRs) not subject to Swiss takeover law
Aug 18Thurgauer Kantonalbank AG :
* H1 net profit at 66.5 million Swiss francs ($69.21 million), down 20 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9609 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Swiss takeover board rules that voluntary delisting of Egyptian Depositary Receipts (EDRs) not subject to Swiss takeover law
* FY 2016 gross sales of slightly over 950 million Swiss francs ($952.38 million)(2015: 928 million Swiss francs)
* Conclusion of a contract with a company controlled by Ivo Bezloja - Fibers Investment a.s.