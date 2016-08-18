Aug 18 mBank :

* Poland's financial regulator KNF has asked the country's macroeconomic stability body KSF to give an opinion on whether to recognise Polish mBank as a "systemically important institution" and require it hold a capital buffer equal to 0.5 percent of its risk exposure, the bank said late on Wednesday.

* mBank, Poland's fourth largest bank by assets, is the Polish unit of the German bank Commerzbank.