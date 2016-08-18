BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding: invests EUR 125 mln in retail properties in Germany
* Corestate invests 125 million euros ($133.91 million)in retail properties in Germany
Aug 18 mBank :
* Poland's financial regulator KNF has asked the country's macroeconomic stability body KSF to give an opinion on whether to recognise Polish mBank as a "systemically important institution" and require it hold a capital buffer equal to 0.5 percent of its risk exposure, the bank said late on Wednesday.
* mBank, Poland's fourth largest bank by assets, is the Polish unit of the German bank Commerzbank. Source text on Eikon: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)
Jan 30 Sandnes Sparebank : * Announces Tomas Nordbø Middelthon new CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.