Aug 18 iAlbatros Group SA

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, iAlbatros SA, and Havas Voyages SAS signed framework agreement for cooperation

* The agreement concerns delivery of self booking tool to Havas, system maintenance and system integration

* Until full system integration, iAlbatros SA will be sole representative of Havas for business clients

* The total revenue of iAlbatros under the contract depends on total amount of reservations

* The estimated number of reservations via iAlbatros's system is expected to rise from 50 mln to 150 mln yearly

* The agreement was signed for period of three years

