Aug 18 Simple SA :

* Said on Wednesday it signed deal with Panstwowa Wyzsza Szkola Filmowa, Telewizyjna i Teatralna im. Leona Schillerra in Lodz, Poland for delivery of IT services

* Value of deal is 258,300 zlotys ($68,145.84) gross

($1 = 3.7904 zlotys)