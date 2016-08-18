Aug 18 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Artnews SA, BGS Energy Plus AS, Ecotech Polska SA, Eficom-Sinersio SA, Exchange Invest SA, Molmedica SA, Polfa SA and Vedia SA until the day after the companies publish their financial reports for Q2 2016

(Gdynia Newsroom)