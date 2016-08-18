UPDATE 2-Oil extends declines on rising U.S. output
* OPEC cuts will quickly reduce global crude inventory -ANZ (Updates prices)
** Evraz, one of Russia's largest steel producers, -c.4% & top midcap loser after co's H1 profit misses forecast
** H1 EBITDA falls 38% to $577 mln (co cites weaker steel prices); analysts polled by Reuters had expected $593 mln
** Among top 5 most actively traded UK midcaps on Thurs, with nearly 1/5th 30 day avg vol through in less than 30 mins of trade
** Stock up 136% YTD vs 54% gain in FTSE All Share basic metals index
* OPEC cuts will quickly reduce global crude inventory -ANZ (Updates prices)
LONDON, Jan 30 Efforts to stem the world's surplus of crude oil have thus far only moderately balanced the market - but have turned typically lower-quality crude into the most sought after barrels.
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy.