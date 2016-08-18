** Evraz, one of Russia's largest steel producers, -c.4% & top midcap loser after co's H1 profit misses forecast

** H1 EBITDA falls 38% to $577 mln (co cites weaker steel prices); analysts polled by Reuters had expected $593 mln

** Among top 5 most actively traded UK midcaps on Thurs, with nearly 1/5th 30 day avg vol through in less than 30 mins of trade

** Stock up 136% YTD vs 54% gain in FTSE All Share basic metals index