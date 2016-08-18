UPDATE 2-Delta resumes limited U.S. domestic operations after systems outage
* Delta says canceled 150 flights to depart Sunday/early Monday (Updates with website back up)
Aug 18 Canadian Solar Inc
* Inventories at end of Q2 of 2016 were $309.7 million, compared to $413.2 million at end of Q1
* Canadian solar reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.68
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion
* Q2 revenue $805.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $717.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $660 million to $710 million
* Total solar module shipments recognized in revenue were 1,290 mw, compared to 1,172 mw recognized in revenue in q1 of 2016
* Canadian Solar Inc says for Q3 of 2016, company expects total solar module shipments to be in range of approximately 1.2 GW TO 1.3 GW
* Canadian solar inc says total revenue for Q3 of 2016 is expected to be in range of $660 million to $710 million
* Canadian solar inc says for full year 2016, company maintains its guidance for total module shipments to be in range of approximately 5.4 GW TO 5.5 GW
* Revenue guidance for Q3 of 2016 does not include sale of project assets
* As of august 1, 2016, canadian solar had executed interconnection agreements for 376.2 MWP of projects
* Q3 revenue view $788.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects that, by april 1, 2017 it will have executed interconnection agreements for an additional 131.4 mwp of projects
* FY2016 revenue view $3.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Canadian solar inc says company is actively exploring opportunities to monetize its solar power plant assets
* Expect to end 2016 with 3.1 gw of internal cell capacity, including 850W in a tariff free location in south east asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy.
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.32 percent at 7184.49 points on Friday supported by Tesco, which soared 9.3 percent after agreeing to buy wholesale supplier Booker in a deal that cements its dominant position in the UK. * WS ATKINS: WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $