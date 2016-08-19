UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 19Graal SA :
* Said on Thursday H1 revenue was 490.0 million zlotys ($129.42million) versus 435.9 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 net loss was 1.6 million zlotys versus profit of 13.8 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7860 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources