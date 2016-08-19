Aug 19 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Thursday that on request of the company it resolved to exclude shares of Travelplanet.pl SA from trade on WSE as of Aug. 22

* Travelplanet.pl submitted motion for delisting on July 27, following the completion of mandatory squeeze-out announced by Rockaway Travel unit

