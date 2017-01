Aug 19 Grupa Jaguar SA :

* Said on Thursday that on Aug. 16 Gdynska Grupa Finansowa SA acquired 600,000 series E shares of the company for total 168,000 zlotys ($44,441)

* The company resolved to issue of 600,000 shares at issue price of 0.28 zloty on Aug 11

