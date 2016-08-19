BRIEF-Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P. reports 6.94 percent passive stake in Stellar Acquisition III Inc as of Dec 31, 2016
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P.
Aug 19 Corrections Corp Of America
* Responds To BOP Decision To Amend Car 16 Solicitation By Reducing Previously Announced 10,800 Contract Beds To 3,600 Contract Beds
* CCA Responds To The Department Of Justice's Decision To Reduce Reliance On Privately Operated Prisons And Announces Investor And Analyst Conference Call
* CCA's Eden Detention Center, Containing 1,422 Beds, Is Included In Car 16 Solicitation
* At This Time Contracts At Three Facilities CCA Operates On Behalf Of BOP Remain Unchanged
* Contracts At Three Facilities CCA Operates On Behalf Of BOP Represent About $131.2 Million In Annual Revenues
* BOP Will Determine Whether To Extend These Contracts At End Of Respective Contract Terms
* Will Continue To Provide Service To Government Partners Pursuant To Over 100 Contracts
* Disappointed With BOP's Decision To Reduce Its Utilization Of Privately Operated Facilities To Meet Their Capacity Needs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 The state of Washington will challenge U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from some Muslim-majority states in federal court, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Monday.
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.