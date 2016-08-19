Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 19 True Heading publ AB :
* Said on Thursday would continue delivering AIS RX PRO to BLQ-10 program for the US Navy
* Says Lockheed Martin has made a new order for additional products to a value of about 285,000 Swedish crowns ($33.97)
* Delivery will take place in the near future
Source text: bit.ly/2b8ZZoU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3906 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)