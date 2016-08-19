Aug 19 True Heading publ AB :

* Said on Thursday would continue delivering AIS RX PRO to BLQ-10 program for the US Navy

* Says Lockheed Martin has made a new order for additional products to a value of about 285,000 Swedish crowns ($33.97)

* Delivery will take place in the near future

($1 = 8.3906 Swedish crowns)