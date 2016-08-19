Aug 19 DLH Holdings Corp:

* DLH announces commencement of rights offering

* Announced terms of rights offering to existing stockholders to buy up to $2.65 million of stock, for issuance of up to 710,455 shares

* Under terms, Co to distribute to holders of common stock, one non-transferable subscription right for each share of co owned by stockholders

* Each subscription right will entitle holder to purchase 0.06827 shares of company's common stock at a price of $3.73 per whole share

* Have also entered into a standby purchase agreement with Wynnefield Capital, Inc

* Wynnefield Capital to buy from co in rights offering up to $2.5 million of shares of co not otherwise purchased by stockholders in offering