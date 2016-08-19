Aug 19 Coach Massimilliano Allegri says Italian champions Juventus will need to show character to overcome a skilful Fiorentine side in their first game of the Serie A season on Saturday.

Fiorentina finished fifth last season, and Juventus also face tough games against Lazio, Sassuolo and Inter Milan - who also finished in the top half of the table - after that.

"Fiorentina... are a strong, skilful side and have kept the same group from last term," Allegri told reporters on Friday, while identifying Inter, Roma and Napoli as Juventus's main rivals for the Scudetto this season.

The 49-year old coach said he had already picked most of his team for the season opener, and backed striker Paulo Dybala, who scored 19 goals in 34 league appearances last season, to stake his claim as one of the world's best players this campaign.

"Paulo Dybala is an extraordinary player and will become one of the world's top three. He can also get better," Allegri added.

Allegri did not confirm if Gonzalo Higuain, the club's record signing who joined from rivals Napoli in the close season for 90 million euros ($101.93 million), would start against Fiorentina, but said the Argentina striker's physical condition was improving.

Full back Patrice Evra will be in the squad after shrugging off an injury while Simone Zaza, who has been linked in the media with a move to German club VfL Wolfsburg, will also play.

Midfielder Sami Khedira is also in "good shape" after recovering from an adductor muscle injury sustained in Germany's quarter-final win over Italy at Euro 2016 in July.

Miralem Pjanic, who joined Juventus from AS Roma, is still working his way back to full fitness after sustaining an injury in a friendly on Wednesday.

