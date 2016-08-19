Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 19 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) :
* Announces the reduction of its authorized capital to 199.8 million roubles, which consists of 1,998,381,575 ordinary registered shares, from 206.6 million roubles, or 2,066,413,562 shares.
* Says the cancellation of 68,031,987 treasury shares will take place before the end of August, 2016.
* MTS held 67,995,335 of treasury shares subject to cancellation after the liquidation of its 100-percent subsidiary Mobile TeleSystems Bermuda Limited. The remaining 36,652 of treasuries belonged to MTS as a result of previous reorganization procedures. Source text: bit.ly/2b4ZKJw Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)