Fitbit cuts fourth-quarter revenue estimate, slashes workforce
Jan 30 Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc lowered its fourth-quarter revenue estimate on Monday and said it would cut about 6 percent of its workforce.
Jan 30 Wearable fitness device maker Fitbit Inc lowered its fourth-quarter revenue estimate on Monday and said it would cut about 6 percent of its workforce.
Jan 30 Activist investor JCP Investment Management said it would nominate three members to Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc's board of directors.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday dialogue with officials from the Trump administration is continuing and further bilateral meetings could take place in the coming days.