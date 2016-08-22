Aug 22 Doradcy24 SA :

* Said on Saturday in its revised 2015-2016 strategy that it plans to pay out a dividend in 2017 in the amount of at least 25 pct of FY 2016 net profit

* Alternatively, Doradcy24 might buy back its own shares

* Will acquire shares in Polfinance Sp. z o.o. in H1 2017, also plans to purchase an insurance brokerage

* Informed about its revised FY 2016 financial forecast on Aug. 18

