GLOBAL ECONOMY-Momentum and risk: world economy enters 2017 with winds fore and aft
* Japanese manufacturing growth fastest in almost three years
Aug 22 Bank Fuer Tirol Und Vorarlberg AG :
* H1 net profit after tax 46.9 million euros ($52.88 million), down 28.4 percent
* H1 net interest income 68.2 million euros, down 22 percent
* H1-End core tier I ratio 14.22 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Japanese manufacturing growth fastest in almost three years
Feb 1 Chairman of Spain's BBVA Francisco Gonzalez:
HOUSTON, Feb 1 When Houston last hosted the Super Bowl in 2004, the oil city's sleepy downtown lacked the sizzle befitting the big game - and that prompted civic leaders to act.