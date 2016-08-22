Aug 22 Best SA :
* Despite a tender announcement by Waterland's unit for 66
pct of Kredyt Inkaso, Best still maintains its
interest in merger with Kredyt Inkaso, Best says in a statement
* "I believe that in the event of the successful termination
of the tender, we will come to an agreement with the new
shareholder. (...) If the tender fails, after Sept. 12 we are
going to present our proposal to the existing shareholders" -
the company's CEO says
* Best started negotiations to merge with Kredyt Inkaso in
Sept. 2015, but dropped them on Jan. 5 as the parties did not
agree on share exchange ratio
* Best owns 32.99 pct of Kredyt Inkaso
* Waterland's unit announced the tender on July 26
