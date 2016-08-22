Aug 22 Best SA :

* Despite a tender announcement by Waterland's unit for 66 pct of Kredyt Inkaso, Best still maintains its interest in merger with Kredyt Inkaso, Best says in a statement

* "I believe that in the event of the successful termination of the tender, we will come to an agreement with the new shareholder. (...) If the tender fails, after Sept. 12 we are going to present our proposal to the existing shareholders" - the company's CEO says

* Best started negotiations to merge with Kredyt Inkaso in Sept. 2015, but dropped them on Jan. 5 as the parties did not agree on share exchange ratio

* Best owns 32.99 pct of Kredyt Inkaso

* Waterland's unit announced the tender on July 26

Source text: bit.ly/2bFNscm

