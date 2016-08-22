Aug 22 Banco del Caribe CA Banco Universal :

* Said on Friday will propose to the general meeting held on Sept. 15 a dividend payment of 1.04 billion bolivar ($104.26 million), that is 10.00 bolivar per share

($1 = 9.9750 bolivar)