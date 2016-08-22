Aug 22 Banco Daycoval SA :

* Said on Friday that its board of directors had agreed to propose redemption of up to all 3.9 million remaining outstanding preference shares of the company that correspond to 1.58 percent of its share capital

* Redemption price is 9.08 Brazilian reais ($2.83) per share

($1 = 3.2051 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)