BRIEF-BBVA's chairman says U.S. policies not aligned with free commerce and trade
Feb 1 Chairman of Spain's BBVA Francisco Gonzalez:
Aug 22 Banco Daycoval SA :
* Said on Friday that its board of directors had agreed to propose redemption of up to all 3.9 million remaining outstanding preference shares of the company that correspond to 1.58 percent of its share capital
* Redemption price is 9.08 Brazilian reais ($2.83) per share
Source text: bit.ly/2bIiTms
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.2051 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 1 Chairman of Spain's BBVA Francisco Gonzalez:
HOUSTON, Feb 1 When Houston last hosted the Super Bowl in 2004, the oil city's sleepy downtown lacked the sizzle befitting the big game - and that prompted civic leaders to act.
Feb 1 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros :