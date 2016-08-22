UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 22 Cherry publ AB :
* Affiliate network Game Lounge Ltd has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of the respected affiliate company Interclick Limited for a price of $1.5 million
* Game Lounge acquires more than 40 domains and affiliate accounts through the acquisition
* The acquisition is fully financed through cash by Game Lounge operations and is expected to increase revenue with about 1.3 million euros ($1.47 million) and EBITDA figures by more than 1 million euros annually
* The deal is expected to generate ROI in less than eighteen months
Source text: bit.ly/2bYpE8c
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources