Aug 22 Xtranet Gruppen i Stockholm publ AB :

* Says has been selected as one of four suppliers and signed a framework agreement with Locum AB

* The agreement is valid for one year and is automatically extended by one year at a time unless notice of termination is not made before the extension

* The maximum contract duration is four years, including extensions

Source text: bit.ly/2bbn9MR

