Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 22 Xtranet Gruppen i Stockholm publ AB :
* Says has been selected as one of four suppliers and signed a framework agreement with Locum AB
* The agreement is valid for one year and is automatically extended by one year at a time unless notice of termination is not made before the extension
* The maximum contract duration is four years, including extensions
Source text: bit.ly/2bbn9MR
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)