Aug 22 Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas :

* Said on Friday that its board of directors had approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay dividends for the period ended on June 30, totalling 10.0 million Brazilian reais ($3.1 million) and corresponding to 0.18 real per share as at June 30

* Payment to be made in 30 days after approval

