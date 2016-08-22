Aug 22 Greater Than AB :

* Says has a new investor in Swedish car dealer Holmgren Group AB

* Holmgren Group AB enters with a convertible loan of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.19 million) in the company

* The convertible loan of 10 million crowns expires on Dec 31, 2016 with an annual interest rate of 3 pct and a conversion price of 15.46 crowns

Source text: bit.ly/2bGzqap

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.3825 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)