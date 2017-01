Aug 23Bossard Holding AG :

* Operating profit (EBIT) for the first six months grew by 4.3 percent to 39.4 million Swiss francs ($40.98 million)(up from 37.8 million Swiss francs last year)

* Is expecting overall business to be posotive for the second half of the year

