BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 23 Galapagos NV :
* Reported on Monday the initiation of the FINCH global Phase 3 program investigating the efficacy and safety of 100 mg and 200 mg filgotinib once daily, in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patient populations, ranging from early stage to biologic-experienced patients
* FINCH program includes three studies with filgotinib
* Said preparations are well underway to also initiate studies with filgotinib in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in Q4 of this year
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.