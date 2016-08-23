Aug 23 Galapagos NV :

* Reported on Monday the initiation of the FINCH global Phase 3 program investigating the efficacy and safety of 100 mg and 200 mg filgotinib once daily, in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patient populations, ranging from early stage to biologic-experienced patients

* FINCH program includes three studies with filgotinib

* Said preparations are well underway to also initiate studies with filgotinib in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in Q4 of this year

