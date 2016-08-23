BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 23 Nest Investments Holding SAL
* Suing Deloitte and Touche (Middle East) (DTME) and its managing partner Joseph El Fadl for negligence and deceit in their financial and anti-money laundering audit of Lebanese Canadian Bank
* Claim was filed in Dubai International Financial Centre Courts on July 19, 2016
* Nest Investments Holding SAL is minority shareholder in now-defunct LCB and is bringing the action with 10 other minority shareholders, including Ghazi Abu Nahl
* DTME acted as LCB's auditors from 1995 until bank's liquidation; it remains auditor in liquidation and its tenure is currently being renewed by majority shareholders
* In a report published in February 2011, U.S. Treasury said LCB bank accounts were used "extensively by persons associated with international drug trafficking and money laundering" as a result of "management complicity" (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Jan 30 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday tracking a weaker Wall Street after soft economic data. U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising at a 1.9 percent annual rate, below the 2.2 percent rise expected by economists. The local share price index futures dipped 0.2 percent, or 11 points, to 5,650, a 64-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1 percent last week.
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 Jan 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: