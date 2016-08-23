Aug 23 Aves One AG :

* Said on Monday had signed purchase agreements regarding the acquisition of all shares in ERR Rail Rent Vermietungs GmbH, and 33.3 percent of the shares in ERR European Rail Rent GmbH, expected to be completed in October 2016

* Purchase price for the acquisition of the ERR group amounted to 33.5 million euros ($37.97 million)

