Aug 23 Bank Of Montreal

* Q3 Total Provision For Credit Losses Was $257 Million, An Increase Of $97 Million From Prior Year

* BMO Financial Group Reports Net Income Of $1.2 Billion For The Third Quarter Of 2016

* Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share C$1.94

* Q3 Earnings Per Share C$1.86

* Q3 Earnings Per Share View C$1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets Quarterly Dividend Of C$0.86 per Share

* Quarter-End Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio Was 10.5 Percent

* Quarter-End Assets Under Management And Administration Declined $16 Billion Or 2% From A Year Ago To $863 Billion For Bmo Wealth Management

* Quarter-End Book Value Per Share Increased 5% From Prior Year To $58.06 Per Share

* Qtrly Non-Gaap Revenue, Net Of CCPB, Was $4.94 Billion Versus $4.61 Billion Last Year