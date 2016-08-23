BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
Aug 23 Bank Of Montreal
* Q3 Total Provision For Credit Losses Was $257 Million, An Increase Of $97 Million From Prior Year
* BMO Financial Group Reports Net Income Of $1.2 Billion For The Third Quarter Of 2016
* Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share C$1.94
* Q3 Earnings Per Share C$1.86
* Q3 Earnings Per Share View C$1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets Quarterly Dividend Of C$0.86 per Share
* Quarter-End Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio Was 10.5 Percent
* Quarter-End Assets Under Management And Administration Declined $16 Billion Or 2% From A Year Ago To $863 Billion For Bmo Wealth Management
* Quarter-End Book Value Per Share Increased 5% From Prior Year To $58.06 Per Share
* Qtrly Non-Gaap Revenue, Net Of CCPB, Was $4.94 Billion Versus $4.61 Billion Last Year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.