BRIEF-Jacobs acquires Aquenta Consulting in Australia
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
Aug 23 J M Smucker Co
* The J. M. Smucker company announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.86
* Q1 earnings per share $1.46
* Q1 net sales $1.82 billion versus $1.95 billion last year
* Q1 revenue view $1.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says excluding impact of divestiture, fiscal 2017 net sales are expected to range from flat to down 1 percent
* Says adjusted earnings per share is unchanged and expected to range from $7.60 to $7.75 in fiscal 2017
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.60 to $7.75
* Sees FY 2017 sales down 2 to 3 percent
* Q1 U.S. Retail consumer food sales $537.0 million versus $582.2 million last year
* Q1 U.S. Retail coffee sales $513.3 million versus $565 million last year
* J M Smucker Co says change in 2017 sales guidance is based on a reduced net sales forecast for u.s. Retail pet foods
* Sees full-year fiscal 2017 comparable net sales change flat to down 1 percent versus prior year
* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.70, revenue view $7.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.74, revenue view $1.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J M Smucker Co says company remains on track to achieve $100 million of incremental synergies in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.
NEW ORLEANS, Jan 29 U.S. auto dealers gathered for their annual convention in New Orleans said they want President Donald Trump to ease federal regulation of vehicle emissions and consumer lending, reversing action taken by his predecessor.