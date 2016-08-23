Aug 23 Miris Holding publ AB :

* Says has signed an agreement with a new Russian distributor

* The agreement is for 3 years

* 50 instruments for analysis of dairy milk, Dairy Milk Analyzer (DMA) are to be delivered during the first year for a value of about 5.2 million Swedish crowns ($623,209.77)

Source text: bit.ly/2bbUdXH

($1 = 8.3439 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)