Aug 23 (Reuters) -
** Controlled by Gazprom OGK-2 plans to
extend repayment of 32 billion rouble ($495.49 million)
short-term debt, major part of which belongs to parent concern,
head of economic and finance department of Gazprom Energoholding
Nikita Osin said on Tuesday
** OGK-2, earlier actively borrowing for its investment
programme, in H1 raised its debt by 0.1 pct to 72.77 billion
roubles. Out of it short-term debt is 31.9 billion roubles,
company should pay it off during 12 months - company's
presentation
** Significant part of the debt falls on Gazprom,
liabilities for which are planned to be extended, Osin said
during conference call for analysts
**"Major part of the repayment - Gazprom, three billion
(roubles) - commercial credit, it will be refinanced" - Osin
said
**According to the manager, as a result of debt prolongation
interest rate may raise from about 8 pct to about 10 pct
** Company's management said that 2016 investment programme
as whole will be amounted to 19.5 billion roubles, 11.7 billion
roubles of which have been already invested in H1. In H2 it is
planned to invest a little less than 8 billion roubles, of which
5 billion roubles - remaining payments under DPM projects
($1 = 64.5825 roubles)
(Reported by Anastasia Lyrchikova, translated by Gdynia
newsroom)