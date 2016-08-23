Aug 23 Companhia Melhoramentos de Sao Paulo :

* Said on Monday that its board of directors had approved to pay interim dividends totalling 7.7 million Brazilian reais ($2.4 million), corresponding to 1.31 real per preferred share and to 1.19 real per ordinary share

* Record date is Aug. 26

* Ex-dividend as of Aug. 29

* Dividends to be paid until Sep. 30

($1 = 3.2015 Brazilian reais)