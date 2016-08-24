Aug 24 Prime Car Management SA (PCM) :
* Reported Q2 revenue of 144.8 million zlotys ($37.95
million) versus 137.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit was 9.3 million zlotys versus 9.6 million
zlotys a year ago
* H1 revenue of 270.8 million zlotys versus 271.6 million
zlotys a year ago
* H1 net profit was 18.6 million zlotys versus 21.1 million
zlotys a year ago
* At end of June 2016 its car fleet comprised of 29,429
vehicles
($1 = 3.8153 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)