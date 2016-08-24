Aug 24Cube ITG SA :

* Said on Tuesday its 6.1 million zloty ($1.60 million) net offer was chosen in tender by Zaklad Ubezpieczen Spolecznych (ZUS) for maintenance of IBM software and hardware in ZUS headquarters until Oct. 31, 2017

($1 = 3.8180 zlotys)