Aug 24 Cherkizovo Group says:

* Q2 net profit at 1.39 billion roubles ($21.5 million) versus a net loss of 440.8 million roubles in Q1 2016;

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA at 2.0 billion roubles versus 725.4 million roubles in Q1 2016;

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin at 9.9 percent versus 3.9 percent in Q1 2016;

* Q2 revenue rose 9 percent quarter-on-quarter to 20.29 billion roubles from 18.54 billion roubles in Q2 2015;

* The market is beginning to see signs of stability for meat prices. Volatility in pork prices has subsided, poultry prices also appear to have bottomed out, providing early signs of stability. Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7225 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)