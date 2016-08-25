Aug 25 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Nv :

* Ahold Q2 net sales 8.95 billion euros versus 8.93 billion euros in Reuters Poll

* Ahold Q2 underlying operating income 355 million euros versus 338 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Ahold Q2 operating income 319 million euros versus 322 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Ahold Q2 net profit 209 million euros versus 199 million euros in Reuters Poll

* Confident that will meet synergy target of 500 million euros on an annual run-rate basis by mid-2019

* In 2016, synergies are expected to positively impact operating income by 30 million euros in second half of 2016

* Ahold Q2 Netherlands net sales 3.02 billion euros versus 2.89 billion euros year ago

* Ahold Q2 Netherlands identical sales growth 3.2 percent versus 3.4 percent year ago

* Ahold Q2 USA net sales 5.53 billion euros versus 5.40 billion euros year ago

* Ahold Q2 USA identical sales growth excluding gasoline 1.4 percent versus 1.9 percent year ago

* Continues to expect 350 million euros in one-off costs related to the merger

* Continues to expect 350 million euros in one-off costs related to the merger

* Sees 2016 free cash flow of 1.3 billion euros after integration and capex costs