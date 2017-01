Aug 25 Aega ASA :

* Reported on Wednesday Q2 revenue 661,712 euros ($745,948) versus 275,416 euros year ago

* Q2 EBITDA loss 238,855 euros versus positive EBITDA of 233,980 euros

* Says growth plans are unchanged; the company's ambition is to reach production capacity of 50 MW within end of 2017

* Says 50 MW target will be the company's first milestone

