MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Aug 25 Russia's VTB
* Net profit was 17.8 billion roubles ($273.96 million) in 7 months 2016 versus net loss of 15.0 billion roubles
* Net interest income was 242.4 billion roubles in 7 months 2016, up 76.7 pct year-on-year
* Net fee and commission income was 43.8 billion roubles in 7 months 2016, up 13.5 pct year-on-year
* Total provision charges for impairment of debt financial assets and for impairment of other assets, credit related commitments and legal claims 127 billion roubles for 7 months 2016, up 33.8 pct year-to-year
* Group's total assets amounted to 12,566.6 billion roubles at 31 July 2016, down 7.9 pct year-to-date
* The NPL ratio was 7.1 pct of total gross loans at 31 July 2016, up 80 bps year-to-date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.9740 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Jan 31 Australia's sovereign wealth manager, the Future Fund, beat its target in the year ending Dec. 31 with a return of 7.8 percent after shifting cash to infrastructure and private equity.
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock