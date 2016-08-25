Aug 25 Regnon SA :

* Said on Wednesday that in transactions on Aug. 5 Instytut Technik Multimedialnych sp. z o.o. bought 239,877 shares representing 5.02 pct stake in Regnon

* Prior to transactions, Instytut Technik Multimedialnych did not own any shares of the company

