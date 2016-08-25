Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 25 Free2move Holding AB :
* End-Q2 orderbacklog 3.3 million Swedish crowns ($390,000) versus sek 0.5 million year ago
* H1 total revenue 1.2 million crowns versus 2.8 million crowns year ago
* H1 operating loss 5.2 million crowns versus loss 5.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3998 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)