MEDIA-Philippines' $600 mln railway contract draws eight bidders - Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Aug 25 Pro Kapital Grupp AS :
* Q2 revenue 5.4 million euros ($6.08 million) versus 6.8 million euros year ago
* Q2 net loss 1.7 million euros versus loss 422,000 euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Jan 31 Australia's sovereign wealth manager, the Future Fund, beat its target in the year ending Dec. 31 with a return of 7.8 percent after shifting cash to infrastructure and private equity.
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock