Aug 25 D. Carnegie & Co AB :
* Says Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe IV and Blackstone Real Estate
Partners VIII have announced that conditions set out in acquisition agreements
entered into on July 15 have been fulfilled
* Full completion of transactions, which might occur in steps, is expected
to occur by early November
* Says transactions will, when fully completed, result in Blackstone passing
threshold for mandatory offer obligation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)