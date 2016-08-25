Aug 25 D. Carnegie & Co AB :

* Says Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe IV and Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII have announced that conditions set out in acquisition agreements entered into on July 15 have been fulfilled

* Full completion of transactions, which might occur in steps, is expected to occur by early November

* Says transactions will, when fully completed, result in Blackstone passing threshold for mandatory offer obligation

