BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical confirms court decision in Copaxone 40 mg/ml patent trial
* Teva confirms district court decision in Copaxone 40 mg/ml patent trial
Aug 25 Corporacion Grupo Quimico CA :
* Said on Wednesday that it would propose a dividend payment of 91.9 bolivar ($9.21) per share at the extraordinary shareholders' meeting to be held on Aug. 31
Further company coverage:
($1 = 9.9750 bolivar) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Teva confirms district court decision in Copaxone 40 mg/ml patent trial
* Motif Bio Phase 3 clinical trial finishes patient treatment phase
Jan 30 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday a U.S. court rejected four of the Israel-based drugmaker's claims of patent infringement on its top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment.