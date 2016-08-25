BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Aug 25 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc
* Says expect to cut general and administrative expenses by 40 pct by year-end
* Navios maritime holdings Inc reports financial results for the second quarter and six months ended june 30, 2016
* Q2 revenue $105.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $112.1 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.29
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20, revenue view $112.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Emerson issues update regarding sale of Leroy-Somer and control techniques to Nidec Corp
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.